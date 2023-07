DENVER (KDVR) — A driver was killed and a passenger injured after the car they were traveling in crashed into a tree, the Thornton Police Department said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of East 123rd Avenue and Steele Street, police said.

The driver died at the scene and the passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, TPD said.

The crash is under investigation and it is not known whether speed or alcohol/drugs were involved.