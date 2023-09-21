DENVER (KDVR) — A man was killed in an early morning shooting in the City Park West neighborhood.

Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, the Denver Police Department tweeted about a shooting investigation in the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue.

At the time, officers said two victims were found and taken to a local hospital with an unknown extent of injuries.

A few hours later, DPD confirmed that one of the victims, an adult male, was pronounced dead.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide and police are working to develop suspect information. No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information can contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.