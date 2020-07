DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police are investigating after two juveniles were shot at a house party in the Montbello neighborhood.

One of the shooting victims died. The second had non-life threatening injuries.

Denver police are asking anyone who may have information to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Update: The victim of the Atchison Way shooting who died from his injuries is also a juvenile male. The investigation is ongoing and we encourage anyone with information about this incident and/or suspect(s) to call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867. https://t.co/bgmDMuBrQZ — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 12, 2020