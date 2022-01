NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) – Officers with the Northglenn Police Department responded to a shooting at 500 W. 120th Ave. on Tuesday around 10 p.m.

Police say that two males entered a white four-door SUV, a shot was fired as they left the vehicle.

One victim, an 18-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.

Investigators say narcotics may be involved.