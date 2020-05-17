1 injured in stabbing on Raleigh Street, DPD says

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the 300 block of Raleigh Street in Denver.

One person is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have possible suspects detained at this time.

