1 injured in stabbing on Raleigh Street, DPD says

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the 300 block of Raleigh Street in Denver.
One person is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they have possible suspects detained at this time.
