DENVER (KDVR) — Thornton police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that seriously injured a man.

The Thornton Police Department tweeted about the investigation just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. The shooting happened near the intersection of 120th and Bellaire Street in the parking lot of an auto parts store.

Officers said one adult male was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and another was taken into custody. The victim is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not said what could have led up to the shooting. This story will be updated as information is released.