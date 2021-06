AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said they had one person in custody in a shooting Monday evening on East Colfax Avenue.

Police said just before 6 p.m. that they hadn’t located any victims and had at least one suspect in custody.

Westbound Colfax Avenue was closed between Dayton Street and and Elmira Street, although they had not found any victims.

#APDAlert Officers are investigating a shooting in the area of E. Colfax Ave. between Dayton and Elmira. At this time, we have not located any victims. We do have at lease one suspect in custody. WB Colfax is closed between Dayton-Elmira. Please stay out of area. Updates here. pic.twitter.com/Z4S1ZazXBN — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) June 21, 2021