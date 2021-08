WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) – A person is in custody after Wheat Ridge police found an adult male with a gunshot wound in the 10000 block of the I-70 Frontage Road.

Police say they responded around 11:15 p.m.

The victim was transported to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Wheat Ridge police say the investigation is ongoing.

