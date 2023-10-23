Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office issued a correction and retracted previous information that the victim had been shot.

DENVER (KDVR) — A man is in custody after allegedly assaulting his wife in Arapahoe County on Monday and chasing her with a gun.

In its initial release on Monday, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said the victim had been shot, but on Wednesday it issued a correction saying that was not the case.

In Wednesday’s release, the sheriff’s office said the incident happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 54600 block of E. County Road 46.

It began as a domestic dispute in which the suspect, a 46-year-old man, allegedly assaulted his wife and caused a head wound.

The victim then went to a neighbor’s house and on a call with 911 said the suspect had followed her and was armed with a gun. The suspect was allegedly making threats and trying to get inside but eventually left.

When first responders arrived, the victim was taken to an area hospital and the suspect was arrested. Charges against the suspect include second-degree assault, menacing and domestic violence.