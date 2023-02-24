DENVER (KDVR) — Police said one person died in a shooting Friday night, and the suspect led police on a chase before they were arrested near Strasburg.

FOX31 learned about the shooting around 8:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Durham Court, in the Montbello neighborhood.

The Denver Police Department tweeted at 9:18 p.m. that the suspect was taken into custody “after a pursuit” that led police near Strasburg. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identity will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.