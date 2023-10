DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon that left one person injured in the 9600 block of East Colfax.

Police said a victim was walking down the street when a car pulled up and someone fired a weapon, hitting them.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was expected to recover.

APD said it appeared the victim did not know the suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.