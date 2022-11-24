One person was hurt on Thursday after a fire ignited at an Arvada apartment complex on Nov. 24, 2022. (Credit: Arvada Fire)

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was hurt on Thursday after a fire ignited at an Arvada apartment complex.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. at Parkview Village West Apartments in the 5300 block of Everett Street, according to Arvada Fire. One person was transported to a hospital.

Firefighters had the blaze under control before 4:15 p.m., the fire department tweeted. It mainly impacted one unit on the lower level of the apartment building.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming said it was on the scene to help those who were affected by the fire.