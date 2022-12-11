DENVER (KDVR) – One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Denver’s Montclair neighborhood broke out Saturday night.

On Saturday night around 9:30 p.m., officers with the Denver Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on the 6200 block of East Colfax Avenue.

When they arrived, they found one victim and transported that person to a nearby hospital, with what DPD described as serious injuries.

Both the victim’s identity and the extent of their injuries have not been released by DPD.

DPD has not made any arrests as of Sunday morning but if you have any information that could help investigators, please call the department by dialing 720-913-2000.

FOX31 will bring you updates on this story as they develop.