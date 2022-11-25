DENVER (KDVR) – On Friday, one person was hospitalized after a shooting broke out in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood and now police are looking for the suspect.

Denver Police said they responded to the shooting at approximately 12:19 p.m. on Friday afternoon, located near the intersection of Broadway and Curtis Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered one victim and transported them to a nearby hospital. The extent of the person’s injuries isn’t known at this point, but FOX31 will update that information once it’s been made public.

Investigators are currently gathering information regarding the suspect, and if you have any tips that could help lead to the identification and arrest of the person responsible, please contact the Denver Police Department.

FOX31 will update this story as more information is released.