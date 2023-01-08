DENVER (KDVR) – One person was shot on Saturday evening in Denver’s Mar Lee neighborhood and now investigators are searching for the person responsible.

A tweet posted by the Denver Police Department around 6 p.m. on Saturday revealed investigators were responding to reports of a shooting on the 1600 block of South Winona Court.

When they arrived, they discovered a solitary shooting victim and subsequently transported them to a nearby hospital. The full extent of that person’s injuries is not known at this time, but FOX31 will update this story once that information has been released.

Now, investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect who is still at large.

If you have any tips that could help DPD get this case resolved, please call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867.

FOX31 will update this story as more information is made public by officials.