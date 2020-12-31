$1 ‘high-use’ fee will be added to cost of daily vehicle passes at popular Colorado parks

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a high-use fee of $1 will be added to the cost of daily vehicle passes at multiple state parks beginning Jan. 1.

The parks impacted by the new fee will be:

Lake Pueblo

Golden Gate Canyon

Staunton, Castlewood Canyon

Roxborough

Highline state parks

According to CPW, the high-use fee at these parks is necessary to mitigate the extra expenses and resource strain associated with a high level of use by visitors.

CPW says 2020 has been a year of record park visitation, record drownings and increased protocols for COVID-19. Because of the record visitation, many of the high-use parks are in dire need of maintenance funds.

In a release on Thursday, CPW said the additional revenue generated will help with increased trash collection, increased resource damage, additional temporary staffing, additional wear-and-tear on facilities and other expenses which were not offset by normal vehicle pass fees.

These parks join Cherry Creek, Chatfield, Boyd Lake and Eldorado Canyon state parks as areas with high-use fees, according to CPW.