1 down, 1 to go: Plow drivers prepare for next storm

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver snow plow drivers are preparing to work straight through tomorrow’s storm. The city says drivers are working 12-hour shifts.

Resident Rodney Montoya spent the better part of his afternoon clearing snow from around his truck.

“We’ve had some rough ones,” he says. “Especially for one night.”

In Denver’s County Club neighborhood, Avia Lauchli is using the excess snow to build a snow man.

“I’ve never seen so much snow in such little time,” she says.

The City of Denver says its focus remains on residential and side streets.