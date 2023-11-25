DENVER (KDVR) — A 22-year-old man died in a shooting in Brighton Friday night, according to the Brighton Police Department.

Another 22-year-old man, Jemhari Lee, was arrested in connection to the homicide, which happened at an apartment complex in the 100 block of South Miller Avenue, police said.

Police were originally called to the area at 10:20 p.m. for reports of someone being shot.

The victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to police.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident and that there was no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting was asked to contact Brighton Police at 303-655-8740.