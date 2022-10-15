ADAMS COUNTY (KDVR) — Adams County Sheriff’s deputies are reporting multiple victims were discovered at a house party shooting in the early morning on Saturday.

“At approx. 3 a.m. this morning deputies responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a house party,” Adams County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tweet. “Upon arrival deputies discovered multiple victims that were transported to area hospitals, 1 victim was pronounced at the hospital. Investigation is preliminary/ongoing.”

People are asked to avoid the area at Greenwood Boulevard and Dakin Street.

A parent of one of the teenagers at the party, Denver resident David Bodnar, wrote to FOX31 News with an email stating: “There was a shooting that occurred sometime after midnight in Adams County, where several teenage kids were attending a party, and a fight had occurred and 8-9 teenagers have been shot.

“I’m one of the parents of one of the kids that have been shot and we are currently waiting,” Bodnar said, adding that he and several parents were outside a North Denver Metro area hospital for five or six hours not being let in.

FOX31 reporters are on the scene and more information will be made available later in the morning.