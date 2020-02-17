Driver flees on foot following fatal crash

(KDVR) — One person is dead following a rollover vehicle crash that happened just before 3 a.m. Monday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the crash happened on I-225 SB at Exit 1B, Yosemite Street. Traffic is being diverted off at Parker Road.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver of the rolled over vehicle fled the scene on foot. CSP says the driver is a woman, and they know who she is, but have not found her yet.

CSP says the passenger in the second vehicle, a 50-year-old man, was killed. The 32-year-old driver of that vehicle was taken to hospital.