THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Thornton police reported a crash between a motorcycle and a car that left one adult male dead at about 1 a.m. Saturday.

At 1:32 a.m. Saturday, Thornton Police Department said in a Tweet: “Thornton PD investigating a serious motorcycle vs car crash, E/B 104th Ave @ Marion St. One adult male motorcycle driver has been pronounced deceased on scene. E/B 104th Ave is closed at Marion for an extended period of time, use an alternative route. Updates here…”

The road has since opened. The accident was in the vicinity of a Taco Bell, an Advanced Auto Parts store, and Thirsty’s Sports Pub.

