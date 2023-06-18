DENVER (KDVR) — A man died and two others were injured after a shooting Saturday, according to the Denver Police Department.

The shooting was in the area of East 35th Avenue and Forest Street as well as East Thrill Place and Hudson Street.

Two victims were located with unknown injuries and taken to a local hospital. A third person self-transported to the hospital.

One of the victims, an adult male, was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators are working to gather information on what led up to the shooting.