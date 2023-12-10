DENVER (KDVR) — A 29-year-old man died early Sunday morning after being shot following an altercation at an Edgewater apartment, according to police.

The Edgewater Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance in the 2700 block of Ingalls Street around 5:18 a.m. and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Emergency medical personnel tried to save the victim but he ultimately died from his injuries.

Another man was also located suffering from head trauma. That man was taken to a local hospital and was in critical condition.

The preliminary investigation indicated there was an altercation at the apartment that led to the shooting.

The victim was a 29-year-old Edgewater resident.

The man found suffering from head trauma, a 29-year-old from Denver, was considered a person of interest in the homicide, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact Detective Chad Slaven at 720-763-3024 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 if they wish to remain anonymous.