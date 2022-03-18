DENVER (KDVR) — One person is dead following a shooting early Firday morning.

The shooting took place around 2:25 a.m. near East 19th Avenue and Tamarac Street., just a block away from Montview.

The victim was declared dead on the scene while another victim was taken to be treated at an area hospital.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released. This story will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.