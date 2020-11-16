1 dead in possible Aurora road rage shooting; suspect in custody

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police say a man died after being shot in a possible road rage incident near East Yale Avenue and East Brown Drive on Monday just before noon.

Officers responded to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, police identified the suspect in the case as 19-year-old Romeo Desean Thompson. He is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Romeo Desean Thompson. Credit: Aurora Police Department

“I was just upstairs and then I just heard shots go off. I heard an engine go off on a car, then I heard it go up the street back there (pointing towards E. Yale),” Raina Gonzalez, who lives next to the crime scene said.

“I think I heard between three or five or so. It was a lot, they were just back to back,” she said.

Violence stemming from these incidents is nothing new. A moped rider was shot in the leg after a road rage incident on Nov. 8.

“It’s crazy just because you never think it’s gonna happen right by, you know, your house. But I mean I’m also not surprised, because people road rage all the time, and I think people are getting more and more brave with it,” she said.