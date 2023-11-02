DENVER (KDVR) — A death investigation is underway in Sedalia after a pedestrian was hit by a train, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

West Douglas Fire Protection also responded to the scene, located about a half-mile south of Platte Avenue and Karcher Street. No road closures were announced by officials as of 4:22 p.m. on Thursday.

The location is close to Highway 85 and Manhart Avenue. Authorities said the train stopped as soon as it could after the crash, but it’s under investigation.

The National Transportation Safety Board and sheriff’s office will investigate how it happened and why someone was so close to the tracks.