DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Aurora are investigating what is believed to be a fatal hit-and-run crash early Christmas morning.

Around 1:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man down near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Yosemite Street.

An unidentified man was found with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators believe the man is the victim of a hit-and-run, and that the vehicle in question is a dark-colored pickup truck.

The driver and the vehicle have not been identified or located.

Anyone with information about the driver or the truck is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.