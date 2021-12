WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A man died Thursday in a crash on Interstate 70 in Wheat Ridge.

According to the Wheat Ridge Police Department, a driver in a vehicle crashed into a pedestrian on eastbound I-70 at Harlan Street. Police tweeted about the incident at 6:40 p.m.

Police said the driver stayed on scene.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes were closed because of the investigation.

The crash happened not long before a separate five-car crash closed I-70 at Highway 58, according to police.