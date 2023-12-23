DENVER (KDVR) — One person died and another was severely burned in a fire at a duplex in Loveland early Saturday morning, according to the Loveland Police Department.

Around 3:22 a.m., there were reports of a fire in the 3100 block of Butternut Drive. Several agencies responded, including the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority.

The preliminary investigation determined that there were three people inside the home at the time the fire started.

One of the occupants was found dead, one was taken to a Denver hospital with severe burns, and a third was treated for smoke inhalation on the scene.

Arson investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on the scene, along with LFRA, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and police.