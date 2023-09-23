DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Lakewood said one person died and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Two suspects were arrested in Aurora following the shooting.

At approximately 12:34 a.m., police responded to the 9000 block of W. Virginia Ave. where they said they found two men injured with gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to the hospital, one was expected to survive but the other was pronounced dead, LPD said.

The suspects Tylor Serrano, 20, and Nautica Galvan, 21, were taken into custody near the 100 block of S. Sable Dr. in Aurora.

Serrano is facing charges of second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and others, while Galvan is facing charges of accessory to a crime, second-degree kidnapping and other charges, according to police.

Both suspects were booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

Lakewood police said the incident is still under investigation, no further details were released.