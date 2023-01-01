THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) – A person is dead after being involved in an early morning crash that left a portion of Interstate 25 temporarily closed in Thornton.

At approximately 1:22 a.m. on New Year’s Day, officers with the Thornton Police Department were called to the scene of a deadly crash that had occurred in the northbound lanes of I-25 in Thornton.

The circumstances that led up to this crash are still under investigation, but FOX31 will bring you an update once officials have provided new information.

As a result of this crash involving a pedestrian, all northbound traveling traffic was shut down along I-25 between 144th Avenue and Highway 7.

That stretch of the interstate was reopened to traffic around 9:32 a.m. on Sunday.