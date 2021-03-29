1 dead in Fort Collins house fire, Poudre Fire investigating incident

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – Poudre Fire Authority responded to a report of smoke coming from a structure in the 800 block of Peterson Street at approximately 7:11 p.m. on Sunday.

When firefighters arrived, they noticed flames and smoke coming from the back side of the house.





Images provided by Poudre Fire Authority

Crews entered the home for a primary search, the house was filled with smoke and there was no visibility. Upon their search, firefighters found a deceased adult inside the home. The victim was the only person crews found inside the home.

Crews extinguished the fire and found most of the damage was contained to the kitchen and floor.

A PFA fire investigator is completing a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office is investigating a manner and cause of death for the victim found inside. The findings and identity of the victim will be released at a later time.