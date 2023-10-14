DENVER (KDVR) — One person died in a crash early Saturday morning in Fort Collins, according to police.

The crash occurred at the intersection of South Lemay Avenue and East Harmony Road around 12:40 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a heavily damaged Mini Cooper that had crashed into a light pole at the intersection. According to police, the damage to the engine was so severe that a fire ignited in the passenger compartment.

Good Samaritans attempted to get the driver out of the vehicle, and officers tried to put out the fire using extinguishers until Poudre Fire Authority arrived.

An adult was found inside the vehicle. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, the initial investigation showed the vehicle was westbound on Harmony Road when it left the roadway and crashed into the light pole.

The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash.

Sergeant Mike Avrech, who oversees the FCPD Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling (CRASH) Team investigating the crash, commended the good Samaritans and officers who tried to rescue the driver.

“The officers and good Samaritans who responded and stopped for this crash did everything they could to try and rescue the driver,” Avrech said. “While the factors leading up to this crash are still under investigation, our thoughts are with the driver’s family during this difficult time.”

Anyone with information or anyone who may have video of the incident along Harmony Road from South Lemay Avenue to South Timberline Road was asked to contact officer David Kaes at 970-416-2229.