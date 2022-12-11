AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A two-vehicle crash left one driver dead and an intersection in Aurora temporarily closed Saturday night.

Officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to reports of the crash that happened near the intersection of South Buckley Road and East Mansfield Avenue around 9 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Investigators said that one of the two vehicles involved caught fire following the crash.

APD confirmed that the driver of that vehicle, which caught on fire, died at the scene.

The intersection was closed to through traffic for several hours as the investigation was conducted.

Now, APD is looking into what led up to and caused this crash.

FOX31 will update this story as more information is released.