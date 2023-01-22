DENVER (KDVR) – One person is dead and at least one more was injured after being involved in a two-vehicle crash early overnight.

According to a tweet posted by the Denver Police Department at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers were called to Denver’s University neighborhood where a crash with serious injuries had been reported.

When officers arrived at the intersection of South University Boulevard and Buchtel Boulevard, they discovered multiple people with serious injuries.

DPD verified that one of those motorists died at the crash scene.

Delays temporarily impacted that intersection.

This is a developing story and FOX31 will bring you updates, including the identities of those involved, once officials have released them.