THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) – A crash that happened after midnight in Thornton left one man dead and the intersection where it occurred temporarily closed.

According to the Thornton Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of East 120th Avenue and Quebec Street around 1:28 a.m. on Sunday.

All impacted roads have since been reopened.

What led up to this crash and the identity of the person who passed away as a result of it have not been released, but FOX31 will update this story as more information is made public.