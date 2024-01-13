DENVER (KDVR) — One person died in a shooting Saturday morning, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said the incident happened in the 2800 block of Moline Street.

No one was in custody.

The Aurora Police Department closed Oakland Street and 17th Avenue for the Denver investigation, and said there was no timeline for when the roads would reopen.

APD advised people to use Peoria Street and Colfax Avenue as alternative routes.

The closure was for a traffic stop related to the shooting, DPD told FOX31.