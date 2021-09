An ambulance responds to the scene of an emergency.

DENVER (KDVR) — A person died Thursday in a two-vehicle crash at East Sixth Avenue and Downing Street, while two other people suffered serious injuries.

The Denver Police Department tweeted about the crash at 8:11 p.m. and said one person died on scene and two other people were transported to the hospital.

One of the people transported to the hospital was in critical condition around 8:30 p.m., according to police.