DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police report one person has died in a crash involving a Denver Fire vehicle. No fire personnel were injured, police say.

#DPD Officers on scene at N Broadway at E Seventh Ave/Speer Blvd on a crash involving a Denver Fire vehicle. Initial investigation has determined one person has died as a result of the crash. No fire personnel were injured. Road closures in the area. pic.twitter.com/odqa8mAdbR — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 23, 2021

Avoid the area of N. Broadway/E. 7th Avenue and Speer Boulevard while officials investigate and clean up the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.