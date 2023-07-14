DENVER (KDVR) — Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting early Friday morning, the Commerce City Police Department said.

Just before 6 a.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 11500 block of East 118th Avenue. A person was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The department did not specify the sex of the victim but did say the victim was an adult.

Police said no suspect is in custody and investigators are working to figure out what happened.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Commerce City Police Department Tip Line at 303-289-3626.