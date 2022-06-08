COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — One person has died after a single-vehicle rollover crash overnight in Commerce City.

Police responded to a rollover in the 7600 block of Quebec Parkway at 12:36 a.m. Initial reports say the driver lost control heading northbound and the vehicle rolled over.

Two people were in the car and transported to local hospitals. One person was later pronounced dead and the other person remains in stable condition.

An investigation into the cause and factors leading up to the crash is underway.

Commerce City Police said this is the third fatal crash in city limits this year, which has resulted in seven deaths.