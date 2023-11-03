DENVER (KDVR) — The Brighton Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at a construction site on Friday morning.

The department reported that a worker was operating a dump truck near East 144th Avenue and Primrose Circle at approximately 9:30 a.m. The dump truck was traveling slowly in reverse and ran over another worker.

The victim has not been identified, pending identification by the Adams County coroner. Brighton Police said the 65-year-old male victim was unresponsive when officers arrived and was later pronounced dead on scene.

The truck driver was identified as a 46-year-old male who was uninjured, cooperative and showed no signs of impairment. He was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Brighton Police’s investigation is ongoing.