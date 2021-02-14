1 dead in backcountry avalanche near Loveland Ski Area

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was killed in a backcountry avalanche near the Loveland Ski Area on Sunday morning, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:39 a.m., the Clear Creek Communications Center was informed of an avalanche near Mt. Trelease. About 11:39 a.m. the Alpine Mountain Rescue Team and CCCSO discovered the body of a deceased adult male who had been skiing alone, according to authorities.

According to authorities, this fatality marks the ninth so far this season.

The Clear Creek County Coroner will determine cause of death and the victim’s identity will not be released until family is notified.