1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman died on Sunday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the area of East Quincy Avenue and South Harvest Street in Aurora.

Aurora police responded to the crash at 1:53 p.m. and found a silver Nissan Titan with an unconscious woman, and a black Ford F-150 with two adults, who were able to get out of the vehicle with only minor injuries.

The unconscious woman was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver, and only occupant, of the Nissan Titan was traveling west on Quincy Avenue and crossed the center line, colliding head on with the Ford F-150 traveling eastbound.

The Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit is still investigating this crash. At this time, police say it does not appear that alcohol or speed will be contributing factors in this crash.

If you witnessed this crash or have information about it, please call Detective Doug Daufeldt at 303-739-6303.