1 dead following two-vehicle car crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A two-vehicle crash at East Yale Avenue and South Vaughn Way in Aurora has left one person dead.

Aurora police says the crash involved a 2013 Kia Sedan and a 2014 BMW SUV. It appears the BMW is at fault.

The BMW attempted to pass the KIA in oncoming traffic lanes and sideswiped the KIA.

The driver of the KIA was pronounced dead.

This investigation is ongoing. Police say that it appears drugs may be involved.

Police have not released any further information about the BMW driver.