DENVER (KDVR) — One person died and one person was taken into custody after a shots-fired incident Sunday morning in Highlands Ranch, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened in the 800 block of Elmhurst Avenue around 10:24 a.m.

Deputies responded to the area for a shots-fired call that was possibly related to a family disturbance.

When deputies arrived, they found one person dead. One person was taken into custody, and DCSO said there was no danger to the community.

The investigation was ongoing.