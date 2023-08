DENVER (KDVR) — One person died after a shooting Sunday morning in downtown Denver, according to police.

The shooting occurred in the area of 22nd Street and Lawrence Street, according to DPD.

The victim was an adult male.

DPD told FOX31 the man died on the scene.

Investigators were working to develop suspect information as of just after 3 a.m.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.