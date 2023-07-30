DENVER (KDVR) — A woman died after being struck by a vehicle in the Del Mar Parkway neighborhood in Aurora on Saturday night.

The crash was reported at 8:53 p.m. near the intersection of Dayton Street and East 10th Avenue.

Police in Aurora said a Mazda was driving northbound on Dayton when it struck a woman who was crossing mid-block near 10th Avenue.

The woman was taken to a local hospital but later died from her injuries.

The driver of the Mazda remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

APD said Impairment is not a contributing factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.