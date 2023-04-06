AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was shot and killed in a grocery store parking lot during a shootout on Wednesday night, the Aurora Police Department said.

Police responded to the report of a shooting in the 1600 block of S. Havana Street on Wednesday at 10:53 p.m. The initial investigation determined two males and one female were sitting in a Kia Forte in front of a grocery store when a silver Chevy Impala with a male driver and another passenger pulled up, APD said.

The driver of the Impala got out of his car with a rifle, walked up and shot at the two males into the front seat of the Kia Forte, striking the passenger, police said. The female in the backseat of the Kia got out and ran into the store.

Both males in the Kia Forte got out with guns and shot back at the driver of the Impala striking him, police said. The driver got back in the Impala and was taken to a local hospital where he was dropped off and later died, police said.

The males took off in the Kia Forte and ended up in a crash with a Kia Soul near the intersection of Peoria Street and Del Mar Parkway. Police said the two males in the Forte were ejected and sustained critical injuries but the driver of the Soul suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

APD said investigators are focused on finding and speaking with the unknown passenger of the Impala.