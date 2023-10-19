DENVER (KDVR) — One person is dead, and another was hospitalized after an overnight shooting in Aurora.

The shooting happened at the Foxdale Condos on East Alameda Parkway. Police were called to the complex at around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Aurora police, one person was found dead inside a condo, and another was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a local hospital.

Officers with the Aurora Police Department remained on scene overnight and throughout Thursday morning. FOX31’s Jim Hooley was at the condos where crime scene investigators could be seen going in and out of one of the units on the north side of the complex.

At this time, there is no word on what led up to the shooting and no word on the condition of the person who survived.

Police said the investigation is still in the preliminary stages. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.